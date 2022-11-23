Mason Graphite (CVE:LLG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.16

Mason Graphite Inc. (CVE:LLG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 178917 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Mason Graphite Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.78 million and a P/E ratio of -3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 27.17, a current ratio of 74.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

Mason Graphite Company Profile

Mason Graphite Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property, which consists of 215 claims covering an area of 11,630 hectares located in northeastern Quebec.

