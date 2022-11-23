Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868,493 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Mastercard by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,394 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 35,248.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,598 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $640,957,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in Mastercard by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,404,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $758,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $348.78. 67,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,304. The stock has a market cap of $335.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $311.53 and its 200 day moving average is $328.09.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.35.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

