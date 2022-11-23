Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.75 billion-$4.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.65 billion.
MMS stock opened at $70.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.76. Maximus has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $81.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.71.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.
In other Maximus news, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $308,215.62. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,554.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Mutryn sold 3,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $184,778.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,337.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $308,215.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,554.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,001. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Maximus by 14.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,604 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Maximus during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Maximus during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.
Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.
