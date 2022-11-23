MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Bought by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management grew its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDU. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 99.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,410,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,575 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,995,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,468,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,930 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 55.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,852,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,372,000 after acquiring an additional 659,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 98.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,030,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,461,000 after acquiring an additional 509,900 shares during the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDU shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of NYSE:MDU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,422. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $32.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.2225 dividend. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.41%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

