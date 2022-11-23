Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Holdings Decreased by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.11% of Medpace worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Medpace by 486.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on MEDP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group raised Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Medpace from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Insider Activity at Medpace

Medpace Stock Performance

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 62,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.58 per share, with a total value of $10,476,263.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,893,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,577,763.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 56,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.65 per share, with a total value of $8,916,211.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,774,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,286,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 62,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.58 per share, with a total value of $10,476,263.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,893,172 shares in the company, valued at $987,577,763.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 489,768 shares of company stock worth $77,322,137. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $221.74 on Wednesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.94 and a 52 week high of $235.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.87.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $383.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 16.50%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Profile

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Recommended Stories

