Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Cowen from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Mizuho started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.58.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $77.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $103.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.87. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $76.60 and a 52 week high of $115.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

