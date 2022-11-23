Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Cowen from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.49% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Mizuho started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.58.
Medtronic Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $77.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $103.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.87. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $76.60 and a 52 week high of $115.61.
Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic
In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
