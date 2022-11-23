Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MDT. TheStreet cut Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

NYSE MDT opened at $77.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $76.60 and a twelve month high of $115.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.79 and a 200 day moving average of $89.87.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 46.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 13.7% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,056,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 16.8% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,736 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

