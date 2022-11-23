Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Medtronic (NYSE:MDTGet Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MDT. TheStreet cut Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $77.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $76.60 and a twelve month high of $115.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.79 and a 200 day moving average of $89.87.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 46.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 13.7% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,056,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 16.8% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,736 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Analyst Recommendations for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

