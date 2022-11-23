Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.17 and last traded at $15.25. 1,745 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 531,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Merus from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Merus from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Merus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

Merus Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $687.09 million, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.45.

Insider Activity

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.07. Merus had a negative net margin of 139.04% and a negative return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 million. Analysts forecast that Merus will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Merus news, CEO Sven Ante Lundberg acquired 14,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $211,472.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,482.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Merus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Merus in the first quarter valued at about $16,630,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the first quarter valued at about $6,603,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 10.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 14.3% in the first quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

