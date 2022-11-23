Meter Governance Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $35.65 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.13 or 0.00012997 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $35.65 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006097 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001306 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,710,773 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 40,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.15359472 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $941,921.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.