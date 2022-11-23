MetisDAO Price Tops $17.62 on Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 23rd. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $77.61 million and approximately $9.05 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $17.62 or 0.00107640 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,371.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010654 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007798 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037660 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00041363 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006049 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00021728 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00231892 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000134 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 17.94114358 USD and is up 3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $3,832,196.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

