Michael Dennis Casey Sells 17,287 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Stock

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 17,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $1,297,389.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,733,834.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Dennis Casey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 18th, Michael Dennis Casey sold 41,798 shares of Carter’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,134,850.00.

Shares of NYSE CRI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,607. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $62.65 and a one year high of $107.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.77.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $818.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.63 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 45.66%.

CRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Carter’s to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Carter’s to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Carter’s to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carter’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Carter’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $317,777,000 after buying an additional 23,125 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Carter’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $284,509,000 after buying an additional 58,974 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Carter’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,241,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,185,000 after buying an additional 30,901 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Carter’s by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,791,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,409,000 after buying an additional 103,413 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Carter’s by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,222,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,139,000 after buying an additional 209,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

