Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.
Miller Industries Trading Up 1.6 %
NYSE:MLR opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $312.83 million, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Miller Industries has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $36.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.78.
Miller Industries Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.50%.
Institutional Trading of Miller Industries
Miller Industries Company Profile
Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.
