MinePlex Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.19 Million (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One MinePlex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000749 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MinePlex has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. MinePlex has a total market cap of $37.31 million and $7.19 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009400 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.17 or 0.08643876 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.79 or 0.00470169 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MinePlex Coin Profile

MinePlex uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 302,814,802 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru.

MinePlex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinePlex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MinePlex using one of the exchanges listed above.

