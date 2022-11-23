Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Now Covered by Mizuho

Equities researchers at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.27.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

Mobileye Global stock opened at $29.55 on Monday. Mobileye Global has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $31.88.

Insider Activity at Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Company Profile

In other Mobileye Global news, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 476,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,191 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,011. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah bought 47,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $997,899.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,899. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 476,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,011.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 476,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,011. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

(Get Rating)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.