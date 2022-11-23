Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Now Covered by Mizuho

Equities researchers at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.44% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.27.
Mobileye Global Stock Performance
Mobileye Global stock opened at $29.55 on Monday. Mobileye Global has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $31.88.
Insider Activity at Mobileye Global
Mobileye Global Company Profile
Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.
