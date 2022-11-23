MOBOX (MBOX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $77.82 Million

MOBOX (MBOX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 23rd. In the last week, MOBOX has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One MOBOX token can now be bought for $0.47 or 0.00002874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MOBOX has a total market capitalization of $77.82 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MOBOX Profile

MOBOX’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 389,181,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,949,837 tokens. The official message board for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. MOBOX’s official website is www.mobox.io/#.

Buying and Selling MOBOX

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. By using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance and games. Whilst also combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.MBOX Token hodlers have the right to submit and vote on proposals. Hodlers will be able to manage the success of the platform such as games to develop and integrate, unique functions, events, development and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOBOX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MOBOX using one of the exchanges listed above.

