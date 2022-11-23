Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.74

Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.74 and traded as high as $21.35. Modine Manufacturing shares last traded at $20.88, with a volume of 493,847 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MOD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Modine Manufacturing to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average is $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.28.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $1,174,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,742,559.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Oscar Moore sold 16,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $261,689.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,320.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.06% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,064 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

