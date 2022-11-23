Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Bell Asset Management Ltd

Bell Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $6,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 1.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,096,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,144,000 after purchasing an additional 50,289 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Moody’s by 25.0% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 101,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,538,000 after purchasing an additional 20,254 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Moody’s by 194.2% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Moody’s by 8.4% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Moody’s from $288.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.53.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCO traded up $4.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $298.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $403.73. The company has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $262.93 and a 200-day moving average of $280.45.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

