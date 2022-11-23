Moonbeam Price Tops $0.35 on Major Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00002091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $157.77 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00077468 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00059603 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000405 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009985 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00023813 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005501 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,044,273,070 coins and its circulating supply is 456,843,404 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

