Morgan Stanley Lowers Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Price Target to $10.00

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HPP. Citigroup lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Shares of HPP stock opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.34.

Insider Activity at Hudson Pacific Properties

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo acquired 4,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $48,295.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,102 shares in the company, valued at $856,603.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $245,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $264,020. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Arthur X. Suazo bought 4,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $48,295.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,603.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 38,930 shares of company stock valued at $461,550 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 404.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.