Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) SVP Sells $778,770.00 in Stock

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $778,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,510 shares in the company, valued at $391,980.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cynthia Yazdi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 8th, Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of Motorola Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total transaction of $34,960.95.

On Monday, September 12th, Cynthia Yazdi sold 2,546 shares of Motorola Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.45, for a total transaction of $645,283.70.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MSI stock traded up $2.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.06. 613,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,391. The company has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.33 and its 200 day moving average is $229.98. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 46.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSI. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.00.

Institutional Trading of Motorola Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

