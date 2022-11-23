MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 500.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $85.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.71 and a 200-day moving average of $79.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.32 and a 1-year high of $87.99.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSM. StockNews.com began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.