MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Holdings Lifted by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.1% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in MSCI by 4.1% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 37.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.5% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 6,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 4.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,369.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI stock opened at $502.67 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $649.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $446.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $443.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.22%.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.11.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

