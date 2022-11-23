MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €227.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) has been given a €227.00 ($231.63) price objective by investment analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €239.00 ($243.88) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($285.71) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($236.73) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, October 28th. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($204.08) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($244.90) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, November 18th.

MTU Aero Engines Price Performance

Shares of MTX stock traded up €3.05 ($3.11) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €197.50 ($201.53). The company had a trading volume of 123,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €169.32 and its 200-day moving average price is €177.22. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €149.20 ($152.24) and a 52-week high of €221.10 ($225.61). The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.58.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

