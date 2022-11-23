MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Trading 8.2% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.58. 7,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,953,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Specifically, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $51,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,891.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MultiPlan from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of MultiPlan from $5.50 to $2.05 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MultiPlan to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

MultiPlan Stock Up 9.6 %

Institutional Trading of MultiPlan

The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 31.6% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 301,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 408.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 137,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 110,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

