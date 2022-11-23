MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Trading 8.2% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2022

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLNGet Rating)’s share price traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.58. 7,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,953,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Specifically, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $51,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,891.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MultiPlan from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of MultiPlan from $5.50 to $2.05 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MultiPlan to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

MultiPlan Stock Up 9.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Trading of MultiPlan

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 31.6% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 301,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 408.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 137,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 110,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

About MultiPlan

(Get Rating)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

Featured Articles

