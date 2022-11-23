MUSE ENT NFT Price Hits $0.43 on Exchanges (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00002618 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. MUSE ENT NFT has a market cap of $385.58 million and $79,016.12 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,416.18 or 0.08627305 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.82 or 0.00467993 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,715.89 or 0.28728985 BTC.

About MUSE ENT NFT

MUSE ENT NFT launched on June 20th, 2022. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.41678933 USD and is down -5.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $80,147.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

