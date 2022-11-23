MVL Market Capitalization Hits $69.47 Million (MVL)

MVL (MVL) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One MVL token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. MVL has a market capitalization of $69.47 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MVL has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MVL

MVL’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,102,958,863 tokens. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io. MVL’s official message board is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain.

MVL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

