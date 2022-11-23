MVL (MVL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.98 Million

MVL (MVL) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 22nd. MVL has a total market capitalization of $72.77 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MVL has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,319.68 or 0.08169179 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.59 or 0.00467943 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,637.97 or 0.28710208 BTC.

MVL Token Profile

MVL’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,102,958,863 tokens. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MVL is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io.

Buying and Selling MVL

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

