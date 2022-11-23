MXC Price Reaches $0.0319 on Top Exchanges (MXC)

MXC (MXC) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. In the last week, MXC has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One MXC token can now be bought for about $0.0319 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MXC has a market cap of $84.30 million and approximately $7.83 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MXC Token Profile

MXC (CRYPTO:MXC) is a token. It launched on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,664,965,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,642,132,371 tokens. MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org. MXC’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/mxc_foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxc.

MXC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC (MXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. MXC has a current supply of 2,664,965,800 with 2,642,132,371.4 in circulation. The last known price of MXC is 0.03166349 USD and is down -4.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $7,829,375.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mxc.org/.”

