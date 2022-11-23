Nano Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.23 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 22nd. In the last week, Nano has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $78.78 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00003578 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,520.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.85 or 0.00489357 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00024708 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00114378 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.84 or 0.00816141 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.18 or 0.00703204 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006092 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00238945 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.