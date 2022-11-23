National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Acquired by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. National Fuel Gas comprises 0.4% of EMC Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 2.0% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 47.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 31.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.85. 5,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $57.70 and a 12-month high of $75.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

