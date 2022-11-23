Navellier & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 50,619 onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 50,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ON. Marsico Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of onsemi by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 59,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 17,721 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of onsemi by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,020,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,321,000 after purchasing an additional 213,188 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of onsemi by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 284,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,304,000 after purchasing an additional 189,919 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of onsemi by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,213,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of onsemi by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at onsemi

In other onsemi news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

onsemi Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Summit Insights downgraded shares of onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of onsemi in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of onsemi to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.89.

NASDAQ:ON traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $74.24. The stock had a trading volume of 140,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,020,731. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.68. onsemi has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $77.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.49.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that onsemi will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

About onsemi

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

