Navellier & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Navellier & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the period. Choice Hotels International makes up approximately 1.2% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Choice Hotels International worth $5,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHH. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 192.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CHH traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.12. 3,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,205. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.15 and a 52 week high of $157.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 87.75% and a net margin of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $263,460.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $766,240.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,729,740.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $263,460.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,739 over the last quarter. 20.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHH. UBS Group lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.22.

About Choice Hotels International

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.