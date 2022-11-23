Navellier & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 11.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.31.

Shares of NYSE EMN traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.30. 10,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,652. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $129.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

