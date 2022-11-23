Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,820,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,154,201,000 after buying an additional 801,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,579,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,937,000 after purchasing an additional 131,147 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,719,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,294,000 after purchasing an additional 111,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,515,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,904,000 after purchasing an additional 48,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Steel Dynamics stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.96. 20,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,733. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.87 and a 200 day moving average of $79.55. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $106.78.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 6.00%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at $67,618,650.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Further Reading

