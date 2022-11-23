Navellier & Associates Inc. Invests $3.29 Million in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 172,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,288,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVE. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,040,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 14.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 19,348 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth about $400,000. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of CVE traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.12. The stock had a trading volume of 221,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,874,640. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.15. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $24.91. The firm has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Featured Articles

