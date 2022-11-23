Neal I. Goldman Buys 54,798 Shares of Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Stock

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) Director Neal I. Goldman acquired 54,798 shares of Milestone Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $34,522.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,332,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,459.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Milestone Scientific Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.63. 7,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,727. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $43.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Milestone Scientific

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,103 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 599.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 134,073 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific Inc designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic.

