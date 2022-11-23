NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Reaches $1.64 on Top Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.64 or 0.00009919 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and approximately $130.04 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00077113 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00059356 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00023677 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000291 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005550 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000273 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 829,662,332 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 829,662,332 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.6368208 USD and is up 4.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 200 active market(s) with $161,024,581.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

