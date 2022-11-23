NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Up to $65.50

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.50, but opened at $67.25. NetEase shares last traded at $67.28, with a volume of 10,129 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded NetEase from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. HSBC decreased their target price on NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in NetEase during the second quarter worth about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in NetEase during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in NetEase during the third quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in NetEase by 127.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in NetEase by 549.3% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

