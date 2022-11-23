Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,804 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $60,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 20.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 69,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,170,000 after acquiring an additional 11,768 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 96.3% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 19.4% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 31.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 424,957 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $159,185,000 after acquiring an additional 102,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $285.31. The company had a trading volume of 40,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,332,303. The company has a market capitalization of $126.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $676.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.24.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen increased their price target on Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.13.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

