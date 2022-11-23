Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in Netflix by 483.3% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 20,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.13.

Shares of NFLX opened at $286.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $676.41. The stock has a market cap of $127.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

