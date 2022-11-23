Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Increased by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 7,272.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 335,388 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 1.0% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned approximately 0.08% of Netflix worth $59,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in Netflix by 22.0% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 21,316 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 2.6% during the second quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter valued at $367,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 67.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 54,059 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 21,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 4.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,949,018,000 after purchasing an additional 725,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cfra lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.13.

Shares of NFLX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $286.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,332,303. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $676.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $258.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

