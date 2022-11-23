NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Major Shareholder Accelmed Partners Ii L.P. Buys 327,893 Shares

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) major shareholder Accelmed Partners Ii L.P. bought 327,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $491,839.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,370,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,555,825. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NeuroPace Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:NPCE traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,185. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $4.51. The company has a market cap of $38.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NeuroPace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $12.52.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 million. NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 80.18% and a negative net margin of 106.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of NeuroPace

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NeuroPace from $5.50 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,418,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 19.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 83,877 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 58.6% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 485,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 179,397 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NeuroPace by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at approximately $446,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroPace Company Profile

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data; and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

