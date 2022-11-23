NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Major Shareholder Accelmed Partners Ii L.P. Buys 327,893 Shares

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) major shareholder Accelmed Partners Ii L.P. bought 327,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $491,839.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,370,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,555,825. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NASDAQ:NPCE traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,185. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $4.51. The company has a market cap of $38.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NeuroPace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $12.52.
NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 million. NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 80.18% and a negative net margin of 106.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,418,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 19.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 83,877 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 58.6% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 485,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 179,397 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NeuroPace by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at approximately $446,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data; and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.
