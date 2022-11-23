New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Gap Down to $1.19

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.19, but opened at $1.16. New Gold shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 34,926 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NGD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1.42.

New Gold Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $736.86 million, a P/E ratio of -23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Gold

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGD. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in New Gold by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 69,315,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,772,000 after buying an additional 4,385,529 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in New Gold by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,830,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,009,000 after buying an additional 602,263 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in New Gold by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,903,000 after buying an additional 5,421,488 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in New Gold by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 15,625,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,125,000 after buying an additional 1,771,465 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in New Gold by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,250,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

