NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Gap Down to $10.43

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.43, but opened at $10.07. NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares last traded at $10.18, with a volume of 4,768 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEX. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.30.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 2.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $896.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.72 million. On average, analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEX. Elm Ridge Management LLC grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC now owns 327,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 13.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

(Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.