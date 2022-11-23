NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.98. Approximately 2,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 24,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

NextSource Materials Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $202.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.56.

Get NextSource Materials alerts:

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

NextSource Materials Company Profile

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Molo graphite mine project covering an area of 425 square kilometers located in the Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextSource Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextSource Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.