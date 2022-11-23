NFT (NFT) Price Reaches $0.0181 on Top Exchanges

NFT (NFT) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 23rd. One NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, NFT has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. NFT has a total market capitalization of $668,740.96 and approximately $861.04 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01806794 USD and is up 6.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $871.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

