Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Director Sells $208,500.00 in Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $208,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,818,321.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Nikola Stock Performance
NKLA traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 18,026,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,379,558. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average is $5.09. Nikola Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.75.
Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.81 million. As a group, analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NKLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.
Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.
