Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Director Sells $208,500.00 in Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $208,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,818,321.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Nikola Stock Performance

NKLA traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 18,026,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,379,558. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average is $5.09. Nikola Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.81 million. As a group, analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nikola by 8.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,993,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nikola by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,687,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,777,000 after buying an additional 992,084 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 1,320.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,001,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 931,310 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Nikola by 1,055.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,014,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 926,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nikola by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,539,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,366,000 after buying an additional 831,160 shares during the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

