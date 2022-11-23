Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.52-$15.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.67 billion.

JWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Nordstrom stock opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $32.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.17.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.36% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

