Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAXGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Novavax from $83.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Novavax from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Novavax to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $16.92 on Friday. Novavax has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $236.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.90.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($4.36). Novavax had a negative net margin of 71.59% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The company had revenue of $734.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 310.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Novavax will post -5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Novavax by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Novavax by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Novavax by 481.1% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 34,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 28,404 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Novavax by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

