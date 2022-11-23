Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Oak Grove Capital LLC

Oak Grove Capital LLC lowered its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,279 shares during the quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 729.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.
Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance
NVO stock traded up $1.73 on Wednesday, hitting $117.11. 20,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,606. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $265.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $91.51 and a 1-year high of $122.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.54 and a 200-day moving average of $107.93.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Novo Nordisk A/S
Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.
Further Reading
