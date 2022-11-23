Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Oak Grove Capital LLC

Oak Grove Capital LLC lowered its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,279 shares during the quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 729.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NVO stock traded up $1.73 on Wednesday, hitting $117.11. 20,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,606. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $265.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $91.51 and a 1-year high of $122.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.54 and a 200-day moving average of $107.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Novo Nordisk A/S

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $717.14.

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.